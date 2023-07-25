Kala Saketa has begun its free skill training course on sound engineering at the Innovative Film Academy in Marathahalli.

Leading sound engineers will be roped in to teach the six-month-long skill development course that has been undertaken in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation.

Applicants need to meet the minimum educational requirement of passing their 10th standard examination.

Upon completion of the course in six months, students will be given the CMKKY (Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane) certificate and will be provided support for placements.