Gruha Jyothi registrations cross 1 crore

However, only those who apply before July 25 will receive free electricity for July.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 06 2023, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 03:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Registrations for the Gruha Jyothi scheme on Wednesday crossed the one-crore mark, nearly two weeks after the government invited applications.

The scheme will not have any deadline, and eligible beneficiaries can apply anytime, the energy department said.

Also Read | Gruha Jyothi will cover 96% households, says Energy Minister K J George

However, only those who apply before July 25 will receive free electricity for July. Despite initial glitches, the registrations soon picked up. The scheme offers households up to 200 units of free electricity per month. Registrations can be done at Bangalore One, Grama One, Karnataka One offices, or online via Seva Sindhu portal.

Bengaluru
Karnataka

