HAL announces scheme for families of employees who died during Covid-19 pandemic

Having suffered about 100 employee deaths during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced a scheme to benefit the dependents of deceased employees.

In a circular issued on June 28, HAL said that the Covid-19 pandemic had created an unprecedented sense of uncertainty. “The sudden death of an employee while in service has cascading psychological, social and economic effects on the family In this backdrop, it is felt appropriate to introduce a scheme to ensure regular monthly monetary support to the dependent family members of the deceased employees to enable them to lead a normal life,” HAL said in the circular.

Barring suicides, all deaths of employees to Covid-19 and non-Covid causes while under service will be covered under the scheme, titled HAL “Financial Assistance Scheme for Dependents of Deceased Employee” (FASDDE). The scheme specifically covers those who died while in service on or after 1 January 2020.

Dependents of deceased Grade I officers will be paid Rs 20,000 per month. Dependents of Grade II to IV officers will elicit payments of Rs 25,000; Grades V to VII will get payments of Rs 30,000; Grades VIII to X will be paid Rs 35,000. Dependents of the CMD, Directors and CEOs will get Rs 50,000 per month.

Dependents of workmen in Scale 1 to 4, will be paid Rs 15,000 per month. Scale 5 to 8 will be paid Rs 16,000, Scale 9 to 10, will be paid Rs 18,000 while dependents of “Special Scale” workmen will be paid Rs 20,000 per month.

Dependants termed as “gainfully employed” and earning a living upto certain pay brackets are not entitled for the benefits. Enrolled children can avail the benefits until earning a living or reaching the age of 21 (for males) and 25 (for females). Children with permanent disabilities can avail benefits irrespective of age until the notional date of superannuation of the deceased employee.

The scheme will be reviewed after five years.