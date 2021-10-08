HAL delivers heaviest semi-cryogenic propellant tank to Isro

The heaviest semi-cryogenic propellant tank (SC120-LOX) ever fabricated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been delivered to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

The semi cryo-liquid oxygen (LOX) tank — the first developmental welded hardware — is a part of the SC120 stage intended for payload enhancement by replacing the L110 stage in the existing Mk-III launch vehicle.

Last year, HAL had delivered the biggest-ever cryogenic liquid hydrogen tank (C32-LH2), which is four metres in diameter and eight metres in length, much ahead of contractual schedule.

M K Mishra, General Manager, Aerospace Division, HAL, handed the tank over to T K B Kumaresh Babu, General Manager (LHWC), head of the resident team of LPSC, Isro, at an event held at the HAL complex on Thursday.

Till date, the HAL’s Aerospace Division has delivered 244 propellant tanks and 95 water tanks to Isro for the space programmes of PSLV, GSLV Mk-II and GSLV Mk-III of diameter 2.1, 2.8 and 4 metres where the length of the tank varies from 2.5 metres to 8.0 metres.

The HAL has delivered critical structures, tankage and satellite structures for the PSLV, GSLV-Mk II and GSLV-Mk III launch vehicles. Various new projects like PS2/GS2 integration, semi-cryo structure fabrication and manufacturing of cryo and semi-cryo engines are being taken up at the defence PSU for which installation and commissioning of unique infrastructures are nearing completion.

The HAL has also supported Isro right from the developmental phase of Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment, PAD Abort test for Crew Escape for Human Space Mission and is currently supplying hardware for full-fledged launch vehicle GSLV Mk-III for the prestigious Gaganyaan programme.

