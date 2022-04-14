HC modifies interim order to allow Karaga procession  

The high court has permitted the annual Karaga procession on April 16 by modifying an interim order restricting all processions in Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, however, asked the organisers to ensure that traffic is not adversely affected during the procession.

The court gave the interim order on March 3, 2022, while adjudicating a suo motu petition for devising a proper mechanism for processions, dharnas and protests in the city.

As per the interim order, no protests or processions are to be held by any group, political or non-political, anywhere in the city, except at Freedom Park.

On Wednesday, the Sri Dharmaraya Swamy Devalaya Vyavasthapak Samiti, organisers of Bengaluru Karaga, filed an interlocutory application in the court. They stated that the interim order is coming in the way of conducting the night-long festival, which has been celebrated for over 300 years now and symbolises Hindu-Muslim unity. They appealed for modifying the interim order for the present year.

"We deem it just and appropriate to modify the order dated March 3, 2022, and permit the celebration of Karaga Mahotsava, popularly known as Bangalore Karaga, on April 16, 2022, after ensuring that the said procession shall not cause hindrance to the traffic. Interim order dated March 3, 2022, is modified, making it clear that the remaining conditions of the said order shall remain in force till the next date of hearing," the bench said.

