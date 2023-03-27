Head constable suspended for complaining against police inspector to President 

A head constable has been placed under suspension following a complaint against a police inspector to the President of India and circulating the complaint among others. The constable has been suspended for indiscipline and bringing disrespect to the police department.

The suspended constable is identified as Shiva Kumar, who was attached with Subramanyanagar police station and was working as station writer.

Kumar typed a nine page anonymous complaint alleging harassment to all the staff in the station dated February 24, 2023 and had posted the complaint to President Droupadi Murmu. The same complaint was circulated by him among others. D Devaraj, deputy commissioner of police (North) soon after learning about the complaint entrusted assistant commissioner of police (Malleshwaram Sub-Division) to conduct an enquiry.

A detailed investigation revealed that Kumar had posted the letter from a post box in Kamakshipalya when the police officials were deployed for prime minister security duty. The allegations made by him against the police inspector Sharana Gowda were found to be false. “I placed the constable under suspension recently based on the detailed deport filed by the ACP. The allegations were found to be false. The constable Kumar was indiscipline and brought disrespect to the police department,” Devaraj told DH.

Kumar in his complaint had alleged that Gowda was harassing the staff to collect hafta from various people in their jurisdiction and give it to him as he had invested to get posting in the station. Kumar had also alleged that Gowda was misbehaving with the women staff when they approached him for leave. He further alleged Gowda harassed the men staff for granting the leave.

Kumar had also mentioned that the inspector had fixed monthly mamool from commercial establishments in the jurisdiction. The constable Kumar had also sent the complaint to prime minister, home minister, CBI, Income Tax, Election Commission, chief minister, chief secretary, DG and IGP and other senior officers.

