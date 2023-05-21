B'luru: Waterlogging after heavy rains, trees uprooted

Heavy rain in Bengaluru leads to waterlogging, doubts over RCB match

An underpass in the KR circle area witnessed severe waterlogging leading to several people getting stuck

DH Web Desk
  • May 21 2023, 17:52 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 18:08 ist
Trees uprooted in Bengaluru after heavy rainfall. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains Sunday evening leading to trees getting uprooted in the city.

An underpass in the KR circle area witnessed severe waterlogging where a few people got stuck as well, all of whom have now been rescued.

Fire and emergency services personnel saved a family from a car trapped under neck-deep water at the underpass. The condition of a woman in the car has been reported to be critical and she has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Northeast in the next five days

According to sources, a family of six from Hyderabad was travelling in a car amid heavy downpour and hailstorms on Sunday afternoon.

Without realising the depth of the water stagnated at the underpass, the car driver tried to zoom past but in the middle, it got almost submerged. Soon people sitting inside the vehicle came out to save themselves.

Due to the downpour, the water level started rising. As the family cried out for help, people nearby rushed to their rescue. They threw sarees and ropes to help the victims remain afloat. Those entrapped tried to climb up but failed. While two of them were dragged out by the swimmers of the emergency services personnel, others were brought out using ladder.

As the rains disturbed the city-life and many parts of Bengaluru also witnessed hailstones, there are speculations that the crucial RCB versus Gujarat Titans IPL match scheduled to be held in Chinnaswamy Stadium might be affected.

Thousands of cricket lovers, especially RCB fans, who were celebrating since morning to witness the most crucial match are concerned.

Many arterial roads where the white topping work is taken up have turned into pools.

(With agency inputs)

