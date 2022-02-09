Hijab row: Section144 imposed around educational institutions in Bengaluru, gatherings banned

Following the protests over Hijab row in certain places of Karnataka, commissioner of police Kamal Pant has issued a prohibitory order banning the gatherings, agitations, protests and other peace-disturbing activities 200 metres surrounding educational institutions for two weeks across Bengaluru.

In his order, Pant mentioned that in certain places for the last few days protests and agitations have been held in connection with strict regulation of schools/colleges uniform rules. In some places the protests have led to violence. Since the possibility of similar agitations/protests in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is very essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order undisturbed.

Hence, Pant issued an order stating 'prohibiting any gathering, agitation or protest of any type within the area of 200 meters radius from the gates of the schools, PU colleges, Degree colleges or any other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru for a period of two weeks with immediate effect. The order will be in place till February 22, 2022.

If anyone violates the order, appropriate action will be initiated against such persons.

