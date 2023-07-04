Huge rush on Bengaluru metro's Purple Line as power supply works hit service

Namma Metro train services remain disrupted between Indiranagar and Baiyappanahalli on the Purple Line as the repercussions of overnight power supply works linger. Other stations, especially Majestic, are currently witnessing a huge rush of passengers.

All trains arriving from Kengeri and Majestic are currently being terminated at Indiranagar. Commuters have to take BMTC buses to travel to Swami Vivekananda (Old Madras Road) and Baiyappanahalli stations.

On Monday night, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) started changing power supply systems at the Baiyappanahalli station as part of works to complete the 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section, the only link currently missing in the Purple Line.

The power supply work remained incomplete as metro train services opened for the day at 5 am. "The work could not be completed on time, causing repercussions on train services," A S Shankar, Executive Director (Operations), BMRCL, told DH.

The disruption badly hit morning peak-hour travellers heading from different parts of Bengaluru to the tech hubs in Whitefield and eastern suburbs.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Majestic, the interchange station for Purple and Green lines, plunged into chaos as office-goers jostled for space in crammed trains.

A commuter at Majestic said four trains arrived but she could not get in because of the huge rush. Travellers arriving at the Baiyappanahalli station are being sent away by guards and asked to take the bus.

Shankar warned the disruption could last many hours, possibly until Tuesday night. "We are trying our best to restore train services by afternoon but the disruption could go on until tonight," he said.

He added that 15 trainsets were currently running at the scheduled frequency between Kengeri and Indiranagar. The current headway is 10-12 minutes between Kengeri and Mysuru Road, 8 minutes between Mysuru Road and Majestic and 5 minutes between Majestic and Indiranagar.

Commuters, however, complained that the headway had increased to 8-10 minutes from Majestic onwards. "There is a huge crowd. Trains are coming but the frequency is bad. It's late 8-10 minutes," another commuter who took the train from Majestic said.

Metro services have been restored from Indiranagar to Baiyappanahalli. The Baiyappanahalli-Indiranagar section will take some more time.