I was not at all worried: Centenarian freedom fighter H S Doreswamy defeats Covid-19

In stark contrast to harrowing stories of Covid pandemic in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, noted freedom fighter and centenarian H S Doreswamy has managed to defeat the virus.

The 103-year-old veteran freedom fighter was discharged, post-recovery, from Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday where he was admitted a week ago after he complained of breathing difficulties.

Refusing to get bogged down by the virus, the centenarian-activist has won the Covid battle with a positive mindset. Sharing details of his battle with the Covid-19, Doreswamy said, “I did not know that I had contracted the virus initially when I went to the hospital. I experienced slight difficulty in breathing. Doctors immediately gave me an injection and conducted a Covid test which turned out to be positive. I was immediately admitted and constantly monitored.”

Back home Doreswamy shared that he is feeling much better. “Even though the cough is still persisting, I am doing fine,” he clarified. When asked if he was worried after testing positive for Covid, Doreswamy replied, “I was not at all worried about the virus. In fact, I didn’t even give it much thought then. Even now I do not think about it particularly.”

However, the Gandhian expressed agony over the current Covid scenario across the country. “The government could have anticipated this and prepared well as it had plenty of time. It has also been reported widely that the government did not listen to the advice of the experts. Everything appeared to be disorganized and poorly managed without taking into consideration the gravity of the situation. It is saddening to see so many deaths on a daily basis.” Doreswamy also said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been working hard to contain the virus in Karnataka but not getting enough support.

Recalling his stay at the hospital, Doreswamy revealed that all the health care staff at Jayadeva hospital took great care of him and even the director took special care to ensure he was doing well.