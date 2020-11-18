IIMB Business Conclave on Nov 22

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's (IIMB) Business Conclave 2020, hosted by students of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), will be held online on November 22.
The conclave provides a platform for discussions on pertinent new-age topics. It attracts experts and professionals to analyse real-world business scenarios and stimulate meaningful discussions. This year’s theme — Learn, Unlearn, Adapt, Repeat — will focus on social, economic, geopolitical and market dynamics.
The keynote speech will be delivered by Lt Gen (Dr) Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff (Medical). Former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya, Executive Director of Arvind Ltd Kulin Lalbhai, Vikatan Group managing director B Srinivasan and National Award-winning filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will participate. For registrations, visit https://www.iimb.ac.in/ business-conclave-2020/.
