IIMB launches certificate course in hospital management

The programme aims to benefit healthcare professionals, mid-level managers, healthcare consultants, entrepreneurs, business leaders, etc

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur
  • Jul 02 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 02:18 ist
Indian Institute of Bangalore entrance. Credit: DH Photo

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), under its digital-learning initiative, has launched a professional certificate course in hospital management.

The 12-month online-synchronous programme that blends Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), will have classes by IIMB faculty, besides live online sessions by industry experts and professionals.

The programme aims to benefit healthcare professionals, mid-level managers, healthcare consultants, entrepreneurs, business leaders, etc.

During the launch of the course, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he was proud that a premier institute like IIMB had taken the lead in conceptualising a programme that would benefit the healthcare sector in the entire country.

"Corporate hospitals are run professionally because they have better managers. Investment-wise, the government spends a lot on infrastructure and maintenance, but the private sector performs better. That’s why I want all doctors in government hospitals to be trained in administration," he said.

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, and Founder-Chairman, Narayana Group of Hospitals, opined that doctors running 30- and 50-bedded nursing homes in Tier 1 and 3 cities need serious help in management and administration.

"They think they are successful because they have money to pay salaries at the end of every month but, in truth, such businesses are always on the brink. A couple of medico-legal cases and they can be pushed into bankruptcy! Those running such hospitals need to understand the nuances of management to be efficient," he said. 

IIMB
Bengaluru

