IISc develops indigenous tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has developed a technology to produce hydrogen from biomass, marking what the developers called a significant step forward in extracting green hydrogen.

The indigenous technology for the carbon-negative production of hydrogen was developed by a team led by S Dasappa, professor at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies.

“More than 95% of the hydrogen that we use is extracted from fossil fuels, with renewable energy sources contributing very little to the overall production,” Dasappa, Chair of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research at the IISc, told DH on Tuesday.

India uses close to 50 lakh tonnes of hydrogen across sectors.

The two-step process developed by the IISc researchers involves conversion of biomass into syngas, a hydrogen-rich fuel gas mixture, using oxygen and steam, and generation of pure hydrogen from this mixture using a low-pressure gas separation unit.

According to a IISc statement, the technology-facilitated production of 100 g of hydrogen from 1 kg of biomass though the source consists of only 60 g of hydrogen. “This is because in this process, steam, which also contains hydrogen, participates in both homogeneous and heterogeneous reactions,” the statement said.

Hydrogen economy

Dasappa said the development was in line with the envisioned hydrogen economy which is being revisited in the country in the form of policy and mission statements.

Experts have, for decades, analysed the potential of emission-free production of hydrogen in India where biomass is an abundant source.

“This could greatly benefit us at a time when we are talking about being Atmanirbhar, working toward energy security and climate change goals. Green hydrogen could be used across industries, including for decarbonising the steel sector,” Dasappa said.

The project was supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of India.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited also helped the team in scaling up the technology.