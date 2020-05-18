IISc researchers design N95-like mask

Two city-based researchers claim to have developed a low-cost virucidal composite mask that offers the same level of protection as N95 masks that are in short supply.

Makers of the mask at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) — associate professors Kaushik Chatterjee and Suryasarathi Bose and three PhD students — say the masks’ three-layer design offers greater protection.

While the outer layer of the mask is made of polyester fabric with hydrophobic qualities to deflect water droplets containing the viruses, the central nanofibrous membrane is a fine mesh of a positively charged polymer that defeats bacterial viral agents. The inner cotton layer is for the user’s comfort.

The IISc team said they were persuaded to take up the project when clinicians at CMC Vellore sought assistance in getting a high-efficacy, low-cost mask.

“They suggested that we look into the problem," Dr Chatterjee said, adding that the anti-viral masks available in the market are either expensive or are inefficient in reducing viral transmission.

“Low cost and effectiveness was our primary concern,” added Dr Bose, explaining that as per their estimates, the materials costs of the mask is Rs 22 per unit.

Can be used for 8 hours

The mask, designed to deal with high viral exposure, can be used for eight hours before it would require de-sanitisation using an ultraviolet chamber, Dr Bose added.

In addition to healthcare workers, the IISc team also hopes the masks will help bridge the deficit in mask availability among the public. “With a little bit of modification, we hope that this mask can be geared towards public use,” Dr Bose added. “We see a lot of poor people without masks. They (simply) wear surgical masks or wrap a cloth around their faces.”

The team said it will transfer the technology to an interested manufacturer.