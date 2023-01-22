IMA scam: Court cancels attachment of Baig's properties

IMA scam: Court cancels attachment of Baig's properties

The court noted that no documents have been produced to show that the unsecured loan amounts from IMA had been transferred to Roshan Baig

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2023, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 02:24 ist
R Roshan Baig. Credit: DH Photo

The special court for cases registered under Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act­, 2004 has cancelled the interim order of attachment issued by the government against properties held by former minister R Roshan Baig in IMA scam.

Special court judge Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat dismissed the application filed by the Competent Authority for confirmation of the July 6, 2021 interim attachment order, observing that it was not in consonance with section 3 of KPIDFE Act.

The July 6, 2021 attachment order listed properties declared by Roshan Baig in his election affidavit on April 20, 2018. These included Baig’s 33 per cent share in a commercial building (Rs 96.8 lakh) on Hosur Road which was developed under a joint development agreement with a builder; another commercial building on Residency Road (Rs 76.6 lakh); inherited residential properties on Sanders Road and Cleveland Road (Rs 3.6 crore); and three sites in HBR Layout, Fraser Town and Cleveland Road (Rs 8.9 crore).

This apart, Rs 2 crore in the accounts maintained by Baig and his family members was also provisionally attached.

The court said while there is no doubt of the presence of Roshan Baig, being an MLA and the minister, with the main accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan on various public platforms, could have instilled confidence among the people in the activities of IMA.

However, it cannot be held that Roshan Baig had acted as the promoter of the company, the court said.

The court further noted that no documents have been produced to show that the unsecured loan amounts from IMA had been transferred to Roshan Baig. In regard to the inclusion of five properties, in the name of Baig’s wife and son, the court said that it is not the case of the Competent Authority that those properties were indeed acquired by Baig and that his wife and son are the persons falling under section 3 of the KPIDFE Act.

“Therefore, prima facie, the attachment of the said properties is contrary to the provisions of section 3 of the Act. It appears that the government has attached the said properties without any proper enquiry and reasons,” the court said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

R Roshan Baig
IMA
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

 