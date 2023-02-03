B'luru cops collect Rs 5 cr in traffic fines in a day

In a day, Bengaluru Traffic Police collects over Rs 5 crore in slashed traffic fines

According to BTP, about 1,04,280 cases were settled through payments via Paytm

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 01:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

In one day since the state government’s announcement of a 50% concession on penalties related to traffic offences, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have collected close to a whopping Rs 5 crore in fines.

“As of 7.55 pm today, we have already received over Rs 5.61 cr in fines, with Rs 3,23,68,900 paid through Paytm,” M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, told DH. A total of 2,01,828 cases were cleared by 7.55 pm on Friday.

According to BTP, about 1,04,280 cases were settled through payments via Paytm. Traffic offenders cleared 89,699 cases at local traffic police stations through personal digital assistants, paying a total of Rs 2,17,24,950 (by 7.55 pm). About Rs 19,08,050 was collected through Bangalore One centres, clearing 7,316 cases. At the Traffic Management Centre, 540 cases were settled, bringing in Rs 1,43,100.

The BTP website – https://btp.gov.in – crashed since the announcement became public on Friday as people tried to make the most of the one-time offer. Of the total Rs 500 crore due to be paid by traffic violators in the city, at least Rs 250 crore is expected to be collected by February 11, when the incentive period ends.

The KarnatakaOne website also reported snags in the payment rush. Akshay Kumar, a resident of BTM Layout, paid only Rs 50 for his speeding ticket by forwarding the details of his vehicle to a friend who paid the amount via Paytm. “Servers of the official websites are probably overloaded and are not opening,” he said. Kumar, however, noted that the Paytm application also faced server issues while accessing the challan information.

The traffic police have encouraged people to make use of different payment options, including payments at the nearby traffic police stations and the Traffic Management Centre, on Infantry Road.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru Police
Traffic police

What's Brewing

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

 