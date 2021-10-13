Bengaluru rain in October 112% more than normal

In just 10 days, Bengaluru gets more than double the average October rain

While the city’s October rainfall usually stays around 72.3 mm, it recorded a whopping 153.6 mm of rain in the first ten days of this month

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 03:22 ist
Work on the Vrushabhavathi retaining wall was halted because of persistent rains on Mysuru Road, Bengaluru, on Tuesday. DH PHOTO/Prashanth H G

Just 10 days into October, Bengaluru has received 112 per cent more than its average rainfall for the month, meteorological experts said. 

While the city’s October rainfall usually stays around 72.3 mm, it recorded a whopping 153.6 mm of rain in the first ten days of this month, a figure that is likely to rise further in the coming days. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists at the Palace Road observatory attributed the record rains to the cyclonic circulation prevailing East Central Arabian Sea extending up to 4.5 metres above the sea level and a similar system over the North Andaman Sea and the adjoining region.

 IMD officials said Bengaluru Urban received 112 per cent more than average rains, while Bengaluru Rural has also reported 88 per cent more than its usual share of October showers. “This amount of rainfall isn’t considered normal for Bengaluru,” said Rajiv Manickam, an IMD scientist. 

Bengaluru
Heavy Rains
rains
Bengaluru news

