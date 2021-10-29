Inspect Kengeri metro line and repair ‘problematic’ areas: BBMP chief

After a portion of the soil around metro pillar 489 near Jnanabharathi, West Bengaluru, caved in during recent rains, the BBMP has directed officials to inspect the Kengeri metro line and do repairs.

Reviewing various civic projects in Yeshwantpur assembly constituency limits, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta asked officials to identify problematic places and carry out the repair works immediately.

“Identify places where soil around metro pillars has slackened and repair them immediately. Besides, metro lane chambers must also be repaired on a priority basis,” Gupta told officials.

Andrahalli Main Road

Andrahalli Main Road linking Magadi Road, especially around Vidyanagar and Vidyamanya Nagar, remained a major road used by executives and professionals to reach the city centre via Magadi Road. The road is, however, in a mess with the BWSSB work leaving crater-size potholes and debris lying all around.

As Gupta inspected the road with Yeshwantpur MLA and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, local residents complained that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) failed to put back the road to its original condition despite completing Cauvery 5 Stage water supply works.

Gupta instructed the jurisdictional BWSSB executive engineer to carry out the road restoration work immediately. He also asked Bescom officials to repair and asphalt the part of the road dug-up for laying 11 kV underground cables.

The chief commissioner also instructed BBMP engineers to list out roads across Yeshwantpur assembly constituency covered under the defect liability period (DLP) and get them repaired by the contractors immediately.