JEE topper from Bengaluru shuns IIT Bombay for IISc seat

To become the all-India topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is the thing that the great Indian IIT dream is made of. But, R K Shishir had other plans.

Shishir, the Bengaluru boy who topped the JEE (Advanced) 2022, has shunned a seat to study computer science at the Indian Institute of Technology--Bombay, one of the most sought-after destinations for aspiring engineers.

Instead, Shishir has chosen the B.Tech programme at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), a decision that came as a surprise to his family and friends.

"Yes, I wanted to join IIT Bombay and pursue computer science. I realised later that computer science is more job-oriented. My interest is towards research, development and entrepreneurship. So, I decided to join IISc," Shishir said.

Shishir has picked B.Tech in Maths and Computing programme, a fresh course introduced by the IISc. "Currently, I am attending an orientation programme and classes will begin from Monday," he said.

The decision to drop the IIT Bombay seat was not an easy one for Shishir, given that he topped the JEE (Advanced). His teachers and friends cautioned him against missing out on the opportunity. "I was clear about my choice and I'm excited to be in one of the best universities in the world," he said.

The IISc is the only Indian university in the top 300 list of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, whereas it is placed 155th globally in the QS World University Rankings.

"I researched a lot before quitting my IIT seat. I decided on IISc as the programme offered there has mathematics, which is my favourite," Shishir said, adding that he wants to study postgraduation overseas.

In a peculiar tailpiece to Shishir's story, he applied for the IISc seat on the very last day before the application window closed.