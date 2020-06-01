KMF rolls out turmeric milk to boost immunity

KMF rolls out turmeric milk to boost immunity amid coronavirus pandemic

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jun 01 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 21:54 ist
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on the occasion of world milk day during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has introduced ‘Nandini Turmeric Milk’ and termed it as an immunity booster. The KMF, South India’s largest milk union also launched mobile parlours to facilitate the sale of KMF products in various parts of Bengaluru.

Commenting on the new brand, Balachandra Jarkiholi, Chairperson, KMF said that the new product—turmeric milk will lower the risk of disease infections and also address the nutrition problem among kids and youngsters. “Keeping in mind the COVID-19 infection all around and helping people develop their immunity, we have launched the new product,” Jarkiholi said.

Mrutyunjaya Kulkarni, Director (Marketing), KMF said, “The turmeric milk is offered in a 200 ml bottle and priced at Rs 28. Initially, now, the milk will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 25.” Yet another official explained that turmeric, from time immemorial, is used as a traditional remedy for respiratory infections, cough and cold besides helping boost the immune system.

The mobile parlours which will travel across Bengaluru will sell Nandini products like milk, curd, variety of ice cream and other products. KMF is also mulling to gradually extend the mobile parlour services to other districts as well in the coming days.

