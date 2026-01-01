News in Pics | January 1, 2026: Best photos from around the world

People look at the first sunrise of the year at Sokcho beach in Sokcho, South Korea, January 1, 2026.
People watch New Year’s Day celebration fireworks from the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore January 1, 2026
Artistes play traditional instruments during a Lord Ayyappa procession, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.
People pose for a picture holding '2026' cut-outs on New Year’s eve, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.
Visitors take boat rides in the Hooghly river during the last sunset of the year, at Princep Ghat, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.
Published 01 January 2026, 00:38 IST