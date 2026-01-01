Menu
News in Pics | January 1, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 00:38 IST
People look at the first sunrise of the year at Sokcho beach in Sokcho, South Korea, January 1, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People watch New Year’s Day celebration fireworks from the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore January 1, 2026

Credit: Reuters Photo

Artistes play traditional instruments during a Lord Ayyappa procession, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

People pose for a picture holding '2026' cut-outs on New Year’s eve, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Visitors take boat rides in the Hooghly river during the last sunset of the year, at Princep Ghat, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 01 January 2026, 00:38 IST
