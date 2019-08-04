Miffed ex-police commissioner opens up

“I will fight, not for the post, but for honour and dignity,” said Alok Kumar, the city police commissioner who was transferred within 47 days of service.

Kumar was in his chamber around 5.30 pm last Friday, amid 20-odd petitioners, hearing grievances, when television channels started flashing the news of his transfer.

“The transfer order was unusual and sudden. I was taken by surprise. It was embarrassing and shocking,” Kumar told DH.

Kumar packed his things and waited until 5.45 pm for the official intimation, but it did not come. So he left for his official residence. “Being transferred in 47 days was mental agony,” he said.

Kumar reiterated that key positions in the police department remained the same during change of governments except for the ADGP Intelligence, who is always the close confidante of the chief minister.

Kumar felt that he was branded by some people as colluding with officials in the department. According to Kumar, they have misguided and misinformed the government who transferred him. “I am not against any individual or any government. I am unaware as to who put the undue pressure on the present government,” Kumar wondered.

Kumar suspects mafias like that of live bands, illegal clubs, builders or metre baddi who had a tough time during his tenure joined hands with some people in the police department and put pressure for his transfer.