Namma Metro services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli to remain shut on Thursday

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2020, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 20:14 ist
The BMRCL said it will be suspending train operations on the RV Road-Yelachenahalli stretch on Thursday due to the ongoing testing of systems on the extended metro line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura.

The trial run on the 6.29-km extension of the Green Line under Phase 2 began on August 28 for testing the civil and technical infrastructure. Officials have been temporarily suspending the operations on the RV Road-Yelachenahalli stretch to facilitate the tests. 

On Thursday, train services will be limited between Nagasandra and RV Road stations throughout the day. Normal operations to Yelachenahalli will be restored on Friday.

There will be no changes in services on the Purple between Baiyappanahalli and Mysore Road.

