<p>One of the most ‘in-demand’ directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj, is making his hero entry in Kollywood with <em>Captain Miller</em> director Arun Matheswaran. Their much-anticipated project went on floors on October 23 in Chennai with a movie pooja followed by filming. The <em>Coolie</em> director is making his acting debut with this action spectacle under <em>Rocky </em>director Arun Matheswaran's direction.</p><p>Touted to be an intense action-thriller, the project is backed by Sun Pictures. From getting martial arts training to losing significant weight, Lokesh reportedly went through an extreme makeover for this project. He even adopted a striking, long-bearded, and rugged physical appearance for this action entertainer. Actress Rachita Ram is reportedly playing his love interest in the movie.</p><p>Although the details about this project are still under wraps, sources within the industry believe this movie will take Lokesh Kanagaraj's career to new heights. “This is seen as a smart move by Lokesh, who is taking a directorial break following the coolie issue. Parallely, his team is developing scripts and reaching out to major Southern superstars. While Kamal Haasan's team reportedly works to convince Rajinikanth for a collaboration, Lokesh is also holding talks with prominent figures in the Telugu film industry, suggesting good news for his fans is imminent,” said an insider.</p><p>This project gained momentum and was prioritised after both Arun Matheswaran's planned films and Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial ventures were delayed. The much-awaited Ilaiyaraaja biopic, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, is currently stalled in pre-production.</p><p>Meanwhile, Lokesh has given a taste of his acting talent in the music video <em>Inimel</em>, a collaboration with Shruti Haasan backed by Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International.</p>