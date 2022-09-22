NIA raids houses of PFI members in Bengaluru

The raids have been going on since the early hours of Thursday

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 22 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 09:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials are conducting raids on residences of the members of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bengaluru. 

The raids have been going on since the early hours of Thursday.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted in four places in the city - a flat in an apartment on Kannur Main Road near Bagaluru, a flat belonging to Karnataka president Mohammed Shakib in Richmond Town, a house on Tannery Road and the residence of another member in Pulakeshinagar. 

Shakib was reportedly not in the house when the NIA officials conducted the raid. However, his wife, children and other family members were present. The officials have seized some documents from his house. 

Following the raid hundreds of supports of Shakib gathered infront of his house and staged a protest, raising 'Go back NIA' slogans. They said the raid is politically motivated. The Ashok Nagar police who were at the spot have stopped the protesters entering the premises. 

The officials are yet to reveal the findings so far.

Sources said that raids are also being conducted in Mangaluru, Karwar and Koppal district.

The searches are being conducted on the leaders and members who are allegedly involved in radicalising and funding  terror activities.

The NIA and Enforcement Directorate jointly conducted raids in a few places, according to sources. However, there is no official statement yet.

 

 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News
PFI
Terror funding

