Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Power of organisation': Row erupts as Digvijaya Singh praises RSS, shares Modi's picture ahead of CWC meet

The remarks came ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that decided on its agitational plan against the scrapping of MGNREGA from January 5.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 12:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Digvijaya Singh's post

Digvijaya Singh's post 

Credit: X

Photo shared by Digvijaya Singh.

Photo shared by Digvijaya Singh. 

Credit: X

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 12:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRSS

Follow us on :

Follow Us