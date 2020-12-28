Nine injured in vehicle pile-up on Bellary Road

Nine people escaped with minor injuries after two cars toppled on the Bellary Road flyover near Byatarayanapura, North Bengaluru, on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred when a car coming from the airport jumped the median and collided with four cars traveling in the opposite lane, leading to a mini pile-up in which three more cars were damaged and traffic was disrupted. Hebbal traffic police cleared away the damaged vehicles to restore vehicular movement.

People injured in the crash have been admitted to hospital and police are waiting for their recovery to question them. A senior police official said the crash took place at 7.15 am and it involved three cars headed towards the airport and two-headed in the opposite direction towards the city. A group of bikers, riding in a

reckless manner, came close to a car, prompting the driver to swerve to the right and ram a car in the front. The out-of-control vehicle then jumped the divider and crashed into three cars coming in the other direction. The crash resulted in a pile-up.

A passerby took the injured to a private hospital for first aid. The official added that they pulled two people who were stuck inside the car. Hebbal traffic police have registered a case of negligence against the driver of a Tata Indica and are probing the incident further.