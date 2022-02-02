No vehicles to be towed in Bengaluru until revised policy

After complaints from citizens over the unruly behaviour of towing personnel in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that towing of vehicles will be stopped until a revised policy is brought out in the city.

This is a temporary measure until a new system is put in place, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said after a high-level meeting with the DG and IGP, City Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner (Traffic).

Also read: Go slow on towing in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM Bommai tells officials

“We have decided to find better solutions to address towing-related problems faced by citizens in Bengaluru. Very soon, the government will come up with a policy facilitating smooth flow of the traffic while putting an end to the unnecessary harassment of public by the towing personnel,” Jnanendra told media soon after the meeting.

“I have already held preliminary discussions with the senior officials of the department. I will further discuss with the CM on these issues and a final order will be issued thereafter,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos