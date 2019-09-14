Objections grow over BU’s expensive digital land survey

Many in Bangalore University have objected the varsity’s decision to spend Rs 28 lakh on the digital survey of land at Jnanabharathi campus.

To geotag its property, the university has decided to take up the digital survey of its land at a cost of Rs 28 lakh. However, some of the officials and senior professors have called this a wasteful expenditure.

“There are lots of issues related to students’ safety and welfare that the authorities need to focus instead

of spending unnecessarily on the survey of the campus,” said a senior official at the university.

Meanwhile, some officials said: “Several acres of university land has been encroached upon. Authorities should spend the money to get those lands back”

However, defending the decision the authorities said: “The main aim of the survey is to keep a track on encroachers. The exercise will also involve tagging a geographical location or identification details to different media.”

Of the 1,112 acres, the university has leased out 400 acres of land to various government institutions and agencies.