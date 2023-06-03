Odisha train tragedy: Rescue efforts ongoing, no casualties reported among passengers from Bengaluru

Rescue operations are ongoing at the Bahanaga Bazar station, Odisha, to disentangle the derailed coaches and shift victims to hospitals nearby. No casualties among passengers from Bengaluru have been reported yet.

The unaffected portions of the train number 12864 SMVB - HWH express train, which included the engine and 20 coaches, were checked and deemed fit at 12.58 am to continue the journey at a restricted speed of 10 kilometres per hour. The rake (line of coaches) arrived at Balasore at 03.42 am.

Coach number 216754/C was detached from the rake at Balasore and the remaining 19 coaches, with passengers, left the Balasore station at 05.08 am to continue its journey towards Howrah with a speed restriction of 40 kilometres per hour.

As per sources, no one from the reserved class was injured or killed in the collision. Three passengers from the general seating coach sustained some minor injuries. “One more general seating coach and an SLR guard coach capsized, so we don’t know the exact numbers yet. We are still in the process of finding out,” said an official with the South Western Railways.

The accident site is being cleared and rescue work is ongoing, as three to four coaches are still entangled. The dead bodies are being removed from the derailed coaches and injured victims are being shifted to three to four hospitals nearby.

Officials will compile a list identifying the dead passengers as doctors tend to the injured.