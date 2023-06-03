Odisha train derailment updates: CM Naveen Patnaik arrives at the accident spot in Balasore to take stock of situation

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is at the Balasore accident site has promised a high-level inquiry into the tragedy which has so far killed at least 233 passengers and injured more than 900. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. PM Modi, President Dorupadi Murmu, and several leaders have offered their condolences tot the families of the deceased. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident spot to take stock of the situation. Track DH for live updates.