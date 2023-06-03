Odisha train derailment updates: CM Naveen Patnaik arrives at the accident spot in Balasore to take stock of situation

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is at the Balasore accident site has promised a high-level inquiry into the tragedy which has so far killed at least 233 passengers and injured more than 900. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. PM Modi, President Dorupadi Murmu, and several leaders have offered their condolences tot the families of the deceased. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident spot to take stock of the situation. Track DH for live updates.
Odisha Chief Secretary updates on rescue work of train tragedy
Odisha Chief Secretary updates on rescue work of train tragedy: 7 NDRF, 5 ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and 24 fire service units, local police, and volunteers working in search and rescue
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin takes stock of the situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik arrives at the accident spot in Balasore
'Identified bodies being handed over to relatives, statutory procedure to be followed for unidentified victims'
The identified bodies either being handed over to their relatives or transported to their respective destinations after autopsy. Statutory procedure will be followed for the unidentified ones, says Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena
Our focus now is rescue and relief operations: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at train accident site in Odisha
Tamil Nadu CM declares 1-day mourning over Odisha train derailment
Odisha Health Minister says 'situation under control, rescue ops being carried out'
Railway minister promises detailed high-level inquiry into Odisha train accident
"Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaches accident spot in Odisha's Balasore
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces one-day state mourning in view of train tragedy
TMC demands railway minister's resignation over Odisha accident
TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Centre was spending crores of rupees on software to spy on opposition leaders while neglecting the installation of anti-collision devices in trains to prevent such accidents.
233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash
At least 233people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday.
Citing the latest report from Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner, Chief Secretary PK Jena said the death toll now stands at 207.