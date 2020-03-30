Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola Cabs gives 500 vehicles to transport doctors and for COVID-19 related activities

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 15:27 ist
DH/File photo

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said Ola Cabs has agreed to give 500 vehicles to the government for transporting doctors and for other COVID-19 related activities.

"Olacabs has agreed to give 500 OLA vehicles for #Covid_19 related activities in Karnataka. These vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19 related activities. Greatly appreciated move by @olacabs and its CEO @bhash ! #IndiaFightsCorona," Ashwath Narayan tweeted.

Announcing lockdown aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus, Karnataka government on March 23 had said, Ola, Uber, taxis, autorickshaws and other hired services shall not be permitted for passenger transport except for procuring essential commodities and medical emergencies.

Ola
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru
Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan
