Online tests crucial for assessment: Private schools

Following uncertainties over reopening, private unaided schools that resumed online classes for the current academic year have also begun holding tests online.

Some of them have already finished holding monthly/unit tests for August and have given the timetable for September. School authorities who spoke to DH said they are holding aptitude tests.

“Learning is a continuous process and it should not be affected. We are conducting monthly-based unit tests just to keep the children on track since our teachers are not attending to them physically. These tests help us assess their learning levels,” said Mansoor Ali Khan, board member, Delhi Public School, Bengaluru.

Some schools also hold descriptive tests. “We conduct both choice-based and descriptive (tests) for children above class 8,” said the principal of another city-based CBSE school. “If we don’t conduct these tests, children will forget writing skills, which will affect their performance in the board exams, especially for those in classes 10 and 12.”

While the results of the aptitude tests held online are available immediately, students have to submit the descriptive tests via email. “Descriptive tests are handwritten and are not online-based,” said the principal. “Students have to finish and upload (the answer sheets) online. The respective (subject) teachers will evaluate the paper and send the scores to students/parents.”

The online tests have been held only for children above class 5. The schools mail the assignments to those up to class 4 and give online worksheets. Some schools are even calling parents in batches on Saturdays to hand them the worksheets.

Some for, some against

“It is a good idea for schools to give worksheets and engage children by holding tests,” said a parent. “When the assignments were online-based, my son in class 6 was not memorising anything. But now, as the school gives worksheets, he must write using a pen. Writing is always a better way to learn and remember.”

Some parents are unhappy about the online tests. “My daughter is in class 5 and she didn’t score more in the first online test. Since the result was given instantly, she began crying,” said a parent. “Schools should at least hold back the results for a few days.”