'Padotsava' theatre, music festival

  • Dec 30 2020, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 02:18 ist

Cultural group Pada will hold its theatre and music festival Padotsava 2020 at the Ravindra Kalakshetra on December 30 and January 1. 

On the first day, tributes will be paid to theatre artists who died in 2020. There will also be a musical concert and the staging of the play 'Komala Gandhara'. 

The second day will be held on January 1 in view of the prohibitory orders on December 31. A book entitled 'Sravana Somavara' will be released and a play 'Toredu Jeevisabahude' by Belur Raghunandana will be staged. 

