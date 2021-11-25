PM likely to inaugurate BASE varsity's new campus on December 6

The newly constructed campus of the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6.

The campus, sprawled on 43 acres of land at Bangalore University's Jnanabharathi, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore. BASE University is modelled on the London School of Economics and offers bachelor's, masters and doctoral programmes.

The academic sessions were inaugurated at Ambedkar Bhavan by former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2017. The third batch of students, numbering 250, is currently studying here.

Except for minor works, the campus was ready last year but the inauguration was postponed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, according to Vice-Chancellor N R Bhanumurthy.

Authorities are now working overtime to finish the minor works and spruce up the campus.

During a visit to the campus on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Minister for Housing V Somanna expressed unhappiness at the quality of work and reportedly pulled up the contractor. They asked him to work non-stop for the next few days to give the campus a better look.

PM may also inaugurate upgraded ITIs

Making use of the prime minister's upcoming visit to the city, the higher education department is planning to get him to also inaugurate the ITIs upgraded in association with the Tata group. "For security reasons, we are planning to make a replica of the renovated ITIs and get them inaugurated during the event at BASE University," an official said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: