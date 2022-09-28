President Droupadi Murmu opens HAL's cryogenic engine facility

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) in Bengaluru.

The ICMF will manufacture cryogenic (CE20) and semi-cryogenic (SC2000) engines for the launch vehicles of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). Expected to increase India's self-reliance in manufacturing high-thrust rocket engines, the 4,500-sq m facility was developed with an investment of Rs 208 crore.

HAL has completed commissioning of critical equipment for manufacturing and assembly requirements.

Murmu said HAL contributed immensely to India’s self-reliance in defence and Isro's efforts were crucial in India emerging as the sixth country with cryogenic engine manufacturing capabilities. She said the achievements of HAL and Isro were an “assurance” that they would continue to play a significant role in India's future.

HAL entering the manufacturing of cryogenic engines is a major step in technology upgrade, C B Ananthakrishnan, HAL CMD, said.