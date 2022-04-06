Professor Venugopal back at BU helm

Professor K R Venugopal is back as the vice-chancellor of Bangalore University (BU) after the Supreme Court stayed the order passed by a division bench of the high court to quash his appointment.

Following the stay, Venugopal took office on Tuesday, bringing a semblance of normality to the university, which had been headless since March 16.

University officials say the annual convocation, scheduled for April 8, will go on as planned.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: