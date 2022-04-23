PRR project: BDA not in sync with farmers over compensation structure

The 73-kilometre Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project is stalling with the BDA struggling to fix the compensation structure for land losers.

Farmers had staged several protests in the past demanding compensation based on the present guidance value, but the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) does not agree. Requiring 2,733 acres of land to build the eight-lane road in the city’s periphery, the BDA had issued a final notification to acquire 1,810 acres in 2006. In 2010, it issued another notification to acquire 148 acres and last year, it notified taking hold of a further 600 acres.

Senior BDA officials said the Supreme Court had directed them to consider the guidance value that existed in the year when the final notification had been issued. Going by this direction, the authorities planned to follow the Land Acquisition Act to compensate 1,958 acres (1,810 acres + 148 acres). The compensation structure for the 600 acres was expected to follow the Right to Fair Compensation Act, 2013.

After stiffer opposition from farmers to the BDA’s proposal, the state government apparently came to the BDA’s rescue by offering to fix the issue. It is learnt that the state cabinet will take a final decision, although the matter was not listed in the meeting held on Monday.

Sources said the total amount to compensate the land losers going by the old guidance value would be Rs 5,000 crore, while the estimated sum would be Rs 15,000 crore if the new guidance value is considered.

BDA Commissioner MB Rajesh Gowda confirmed that the state cabinet would take the final decision.

