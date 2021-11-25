Rain returns to Bengaluru after a brief pause, flooding some roads

Rains returned to the city on Tuesday evening after a brief lull, flooding some roads in North Bengaluru.

While the city-wide rain coverage varied from light to very light, the Gottigere ward in southern Bengaluru received 16 mm of rainfall. The city is forecast to have a generally cloudy sky and experience some rain and thunderstorms for the next two days. Although Karnataka is forecast to get rainfall until November 28, no rain alerts have been issued for the next five days.

