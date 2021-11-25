Rain returns to Bengaluru after a brief pause

Rain returns to Bengaluru after a brief pause, flooding some roads

While the city-wide rain coverage varied from light to very light, the Gottigere ward in southern Bengaluru received 16 mm of rainfall

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 25 2021, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 08:14 ist
JC Road, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Rains returned to the city on Tuesday evening after a brief lull, flooding some roads in North Bengaluru. 

While the city-wide rain coverage varied from light to very light, the Gottigere ward in southern Bengaluru received 16 mm of rainfall. The city is forecast to have a generally cloudy sky and experience some rain and thunderstorms for the next two days. Although Karnataka is forecast to get rainfall until November 28, no rain alerts have been issued for the next five days. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru news
Bengaluru
Rainfall
India News
Flooding

What's Brewing

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

 