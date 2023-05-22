Rain woes continue, houses inundated in Bengaluru

The rains that lashed the city on Sunday afternoon resulted in water-logging of roads and left a few houses inundated. Many houses in the low-lying areas of Mahalakshmi Layout 1st block were inundated.

“The houses had hip-level water. There are children and senior citizens in the house. We are worried about managing the situation if the rains continue,” Kavitha, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, said.

The residents attributed the flooding to unscientific Storm Water Drain (SWD) works taken up in the area. “The work has been going on for over four months now. We had requested them to ensure that water flows through smoothly. However, they have narrowed it down and clogged the drains at a few places, resulting in such havoc,” said Latha, another resident.

The rain also left many cars and two-wheelers damaged. Many roads including the Magrath Road and a few other roads in the Central Business District (CBD) were waterlogged. Over 30 trees were uprooted in the city. A huge tree that came down at Kumara Krupa Road left a car and motorbike damaged.