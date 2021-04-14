Rains bring respite from scorching heat in Bengaluru

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening bringing relief to citizens who have been battling the soaring temperature in the city.
The rains in the middle of the summer are due to trough and cyclonic variations over the south peninsula, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD. Heavy to scattered rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorm and lightning, are likely to affect coastal and south Karnataka between April 14 and 16.
“A north-south trough has developed from Maharashtra to south of Tamil Nadu. Due to this, it creates a low pressure area and as a result, there is a segregation of moisture-bearing clouds," S Srinivasa Reddy, senior consultant of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) told Bengaluru MIrror
Thus, Karnataka, including Bengaluru, may experience more rainfall in coming days. "Due to high temperature, there will be formation of convective clouds which may result in pre-monsoon showers," Reddy said.
Many key roads were seen inundated in video clpis shared on social media. Traffic blockades in the city are expected ahead of the sudden heavy rainfall.
Several areas in #Bengaluru witnessed light to moderate #rainfall this afternoon, giving citizens much-needed respite from the scorching heat.
Visuals from Bellary Road near Ganga Nagar
DH video by BK Janardhan pic.twitter.com/lqPT7HXf5w
— Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) April 14, 2021
