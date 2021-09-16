Report kids showing Covid-19 symptoms for two consecutive days: BBMP tells schools

Cautious about the overall Covid situation across the city, especially after reopening schools and colleges, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has directed all the schools in Bengaluru to report students who develop Covid symptoms for two consecutive days. The civic body resolved to direct all the schools based on recommendations by the paediatric expert committee constituted by the BBMP.

The committee which held a meeting on Wednesday recommended the BBMP to monitor the health of the kids. "Every school will have to appoint a nodal officer who will inform the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) about the students who exhibit Covid symptoms for more than two days. Such students shall be discouraged from attending classes and reported to the health officials," BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told DH. Adding further he said, "Our health team will make sure such kids and their parents are quarantined, tested and treated for the epidemic."

This apart, the BBMP is also focussing on vaccinating all those who interact closely with the children. "All persons who may possibly come in contact with the school-going kids shall be vaccinated on priority including the teaching and non-teaching staff at schools," Gupta pointed out. While the civic body is extremely cautious of the possible outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic, BBMP officials revealed that the infection rate among kids is still low. “The infection rate is at 7.21 per cent among children aged between 0 to 12 years and 8.21 per cent in those between 13 to 18 years,” a health official revealed.

The paediatric experts have also reportedly reviewed genome sequencing of the Covid positive children during the meeting. “No new strains were found in the genome sequencing results of children. Only delta lineages have been observed,” said Randeep D, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health).

Amid rising cases of seasonal flu and viral fever across Bengaluru, the experts' committee also expressed that the flu vaccination in children could also be useful during the ongoing pandemic times. “The committee recommended that the flu vaccines for children could be helpful and suggested that the government could mandate it. We will convey this to the government for the final decision,” said Randeep D.

