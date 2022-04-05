Restaurant bills to cost 10% more from next week

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) has announced a 10 per cent increase in the prices of food items and beverages to match the surging costs of edible oil, LPG and electricity.

The decision after a meeting on Monday evening follows the announcement early last month that prices of fried items at restaurants would be hiked as cooking oil costs soared. Though some establishments implemented the price hike, a few did not. Restaurant owners now say that the price rise is inevitable with the increasing cost of all essential ingredients.

“The prices of all essential items like edible oil, coffee powder, and gas have all been increasing day by day. Additionally, rent and the pay of our workers have also increased. Hence, the price hike is unavoidable. However, keeping in mind the welfare of the customers, we will increase the prices by 10 per cent,” said PC Rao, association president.

The new prices will begin to reflect in the bills of all hotels and restaurants in the next one week. “Every hotel can have a hike on their base price according to their size and business.”

“We understand that customers have already been hit by the latest hikes in their everyday lives. But as hoteliers, we must make sure our businesses survive, too. We usually don’t hike food prices more than once a year, but this time we have no choice,” said another hotelier in the city.

