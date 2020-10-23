Riders give bonds after police crackdown on wheelies, faulty silencers

In a special drive against modified bike silencers and wheelies, police seized 19 motorcyclists. The magistrate let them off with a bond of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Police chief Kamal Pant stated that a couple of motorists have installed modified bike silencers and caused huge noise and created a nuisance to the general public and also indulged in wheeling to curb such act a special drive was conducted on Thursday.

Electronics City traffic police have registered three cases who had installed defective silencers and they were produced before the magistrate and took a bond of Rs 50,000 and took undertaking for six months. Police also registered cases against 16 others who were indulging in wheeling and they were produced before the magistrate and they were left with Rs 2 lakh bond each and six months undertaking.

Pant added that in future if the violators repeat the offence, an FIR will be registered against them and strict action will be initiated and if defective silencer were found, action will be initiated against garage owners.