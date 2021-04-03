Schools, parents in confusion over suspension of offline classes

The state government’s decision to suspend offline classes till the ninth grade in the Bengaluru Urban district has left several private unaided schools in confusion.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar issued a statement late on Thursday night, suspending offline classes up to ninth grade with immediate effect considering the spurt in Covid-19 cases. An official order was also issued on Friday with the same direction.

Unaided schools and parents are confused because exams are going on. The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has urged the government to reconsider the request.

‘Disparity between kids’

The association’s general secretary, D Shashi Kumar, dubbed the decision an “injustice” to students who are attending classes and are preparing for the exams. “This will create disparity between children who have studied and attended classes and those who have not attended and enrolled to schools at all,” he added.

The principal of a private school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that it was mandatory to conduct examinations for class 9 and assess students learning levels. “In the wake of this order, we’ve no idea what to do as we were prepared to do offline exams and have completed a few subjects,” the principal said.

Online exams

Anxious parents are also calling up schools to get clarity on the situation. Some schools have switched to online examinations. “This might be a stress on teachers and students, but we need to finish the exams online and declare summer vacations,” said the principal of another school.

Aruna, a parent, said that her son had finished exams for two subjects and the next one was due on Tuesday. “But with this order, we’re worried about what will happen to the exams,” she said.

An official in the department of public instruction said revised guidelines about exams would be issued on Monday.