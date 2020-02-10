Short circuit triggers fire at hospital

A suspected short circuit triggered a fire on the premises of Sagar Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout on Sunday, leading to panic.

Police officials said the fire was noticed around 1 pm as smoke plumed from a switchboard.

No one was injured in the incident and the fire was swiftly brought under control. The short circuit, said to have originated in the UPS systems on the fourth floor, reportedly triggered the fire.

News of the fire created panic among patients and staff present at the hospital. Fourteen patients on the fourth floor have been shifted to the hospital's Tilak Nagar branch.