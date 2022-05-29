Speed up pothole filling, BBMP chief tells officials

With the city weather getting warmer and sunny days making a comeback, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed BBMP officials to speed up the process of pothole filling.

“The zonal commissioners and joint commissioners should personally monitor the progress. At least 25 loads of hot mix (18 during the day and seven during the night) should be utilised in a day to speed up the process and fill all the potholes identified so far,” Girinath said.

The BBMP chief also instructed the officials to get rid of unwanted materials from footpaths and public places. “Many agencies such as BWSSB, GAIL, and others dump materials on the roadside, affecting pedestrian movement and traffic. Seize such materials and levy a fine on such contractors,” he said.

Speaking about the civic agency's monsoon preparedness, Girinath suggested that the officials could keep sandbags ready near the spots prone to floods. “We have identified 27 highly sensitive spots and 45 sensitive spots, which could get flooded. Complete desilting should be ensured in such areas,” he said.