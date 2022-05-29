Speed up pothole filling, BBMP chief tells officials

Speed up pothole filling, BBMP chief tells officials

The BBMP chief also instructed the officials to get rid of unwanted materials from footpaths and public places

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2022, 00:36 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 00:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

With the city weather getting warmer and sunny days making a comeback, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed BBMP officials to speed up the process of pothole filling.

“The zonal commissioners and joint commissioners should personally monitor the progress. At least 25 loads of hot mix (18 during the day and seven during the night) should be utilised in a day to speed up the process and fill all the potholes identified so far,” Girinath said.

The BBMP chief also instructed the officials to get rid of unwanted materials from footpaths and public places. “Many agencies such as BWSSB, GAIL, and others dump materials on the roadside, affecting pedestrian movement and traffic. Seize such materials and levy a fine on such contractors,” he said.

Speaking about the civic agency's monsoon preparedness, Girinath suggested that the officials could keep sandbags ready near the spots prone to floods. “We have identified 27 highly sensitive spots and 45 sensitive spots, which could get flooded. Complete desilting should be ensured in such areas,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Roads
potholes
BBMP

What's Brewing

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise questions

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise questions

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

 