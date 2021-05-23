Staff rescue woman with high fever abandoned in Bengaluru's KSR railway station

A middle-aged woman who was abandoned at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station here while running a high fever has been rescued and admitted to KC General Hospital.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel came to the rescue of the woman on the station premises late in the evening on Saturday after staff at the station noticed her.

"She has been lying abandoned in the station for two three days. We are yet to get details of her identity and where she comes from. We know that she was running high fever," South Western Railway chief public relations officer Aneesh Hegde said.

The staff members immediately cleaned her up, gave water and food, spoke to her and tried to offer some solace. They coordinated with Government Railway Police and managed to send her to KC General Hospital, where her treatment was arranged.

In a communication, the railways said Assistant Sub Inspector Shankrappa, Constable H Meena and Deputy Station Manager (Commercial) K R Kumar reached the spot and found that she was suffering from high fever.

While the railways said that she had been abandoned at the station by family members suspecting that she had been infected with Covid-19, sources in the GRP said such details were yet to be verified. "She had a haggard look of a destitute. We will get more details soon," the source said.