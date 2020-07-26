Storage services in demand, WFH crowd leaves Bengaluru

Storage services in demand as WFH crowd leaves Bengaluru

Safe and cheap

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 26 2020, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 01:33 ist
Storage-on-rent facilities are much sought after now

With an increasing number of the working population, especially techies, relocating to their hometowns in the extended work-from-home scenario, there is a boom in demand for storage space.

Companies providing storage services/warehouses have reported a 600% spike in demand, as many employees vacate their rented premises and leave the city temporarily.  

Not just people, even retail companies and commercial establishments like gyms, eateries, playschools and day-care centres have started downsizing stores and fixtures. Most of them are turning to firms offering storage-on-rent facility.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In pre-Covid-19 times, such services were sought mostly by people shifting abroad for six months to one year. 

"Now, with many choosing to work from their hometowns, the demand has gone up by 600%. Many are opting for three-month storage, with an option to renew because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic," said Deepu Chandran, founder and CEO of Pikkol.com. 

By availing such facilities, people save up to 75% of their house rent every month along with assured security for their items/goods left with the storage service providers.

"Warehouses are completely secure and guarded with CCTVs. About 75% of customers prefer the three-month option. A few are going for six months," said the managing partner of a warehouse services in South Bengaluru.

Following less footfall, many retailers are also downsizing and looking for storage services. "As there is no permission to open gyms and schools, many are vacating to save commercial rent and storing the equipment with us," said another person who is into warehouse business.

A couple working in an IT company in Bengaluru, who are all set to move to their hometown in Odisha, said, "Since mid-March, it is work-from-home for both of us. Now, it has been extended to December. We have decided to leave the city to save on rent and store our stuff in one of the warehouses."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Work from home
Karnataka

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 