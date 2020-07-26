Storage services in demand as WFH crowd leaves Bengaluru

With an increasing number of the working population, especially techies, relocating to their hometowns in the extended work-from-home scenario, there is a boom in demand for storage space.

Companies providing storage services/warehouses have reported a 600% spike in demand, as many employees vacate their rented premises and leave the city temporarily.

Not just people, even retail companies and commercial establishments like gyms, eateries, playschools and day-care centres have started downsizing stores and fixtures. Most of them are turning to firms offering storage-on-rent facility.

In pre-Covid-19 times, such services were sought mostly by people shifting abroad for six months to one year.

"Now, with many choosing to work from their hometowns, the demand has gone up by 600%. Many are opting for three-month storage, with an option to renew because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic," said Deepu Chandran, founder and CEO of Pikkol.com.

By availing such facilities, people save up to 75% of their house rent every month along with assured security for their items/goods left with the storage service providers.

"Warehouses are completely secure and guarded with CCTVs. About 75% of customers prefer the three-month option. A few are going for six months," said the managing partner of a warehouse services in South Bengaluru.

Following less footfall, many retailers are also downsizing and looking for storage services. "As there is no permission to open gyms and schools, many are vacating to save commercial rent and storing the equipment with us," said another person who is into warehouse business.

A couple working in an IT company in Bengaluru, who are all set to move to their hometown in Odisha, said, "Since mid-March, it is work-from-home for both of us. Now, it has been extended to December. We have decided to leave the city to save on rent and store our stuff in one of the warehouses."