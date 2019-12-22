Students booked for CAA stir in Bengaluru

Police have registered two separate cases against students who took part in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Government Arts and Science College ground.

"Some students from Christ College, Central College and Mount Carmel college held a protest in violation of the rules. They also held placards that create animosity between two religions," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Chetan Singh Rathore.

He said police were looking into the videos and photographs of the protest to identify the students involved in the protest. Cases have been registered at Halsurugate police station, he added.

Rathore claimed that many students who took part in the protests were from outside Karnataka. "These students were motivated by some people. We are looking into the case," he said.